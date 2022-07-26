the slovenian Tadej Pogacar, second classified in the Tour de France recently finished, he will not run the cycling Tour of Spain, according to the calendar that his team, UAE Team Emirates.

The squad has posted until the end of the season for him and he contemplates the San Sebastian Classic, This coming Saturday, July 30.

The 23-year-old runner will run the Donostiarra test before taking a short break to later compete in one-day races to prepare for the World Championships that will be held in Wollongong (Australia) between September 18 and 25, 2022.

More absences

The complete program of Pogacar: July 30 San Sebastian Classic August 28 Plouay GP September 9 Quebec GP September 11 Montreal GP September 25 World Championship October 1 Giro Dell’Emilia October 4 Tre Valli Varesine October 8 Il Lombardia.

Pogacar joins the casualties of the Colombian Daniel Martínez, the Dane Jonas Vingegaard, who won the Tour de France last Sunday, and the possible absence of Primoz Roglic.

The current champion of the round, Roglic, it is doubt, because apparently he has not recovered from the health problems that afflict him.

Roglic crashed in the first stage of the Tour, on the pavé day and left a week before the end of the competition.

In Europe they are sure that he has two fractured vertebrae and that he will not be ready for the Vuelta.

