Saturday, September 9, 2023
Vuelta a España: Evenepoel rises from his tragedy and wins stage 14

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 9, 2023
in Sports
Vuelta a España: Evenepoel rises from his tragedy and wins stage 14

Remco Evenepoel.

Great triumph for the Belgian cyclist on this day of the race.

The Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) has won the fourteenth stage of the Vuelta a España held between Sauveterre-De-Béarn and Larra-Belagua, 156.2 km.

Evenepoel, with no options in the general classification after losing 27 minutes in the day before’s stage in the Tourmalet, won against Frenchman Romain Bardet, with whom he shared the final break of the day.

The Belgian spent a time of 3h.13.38, at an average of 37 km/hour. Bardet crossed the last line of 1.11 minutes and the group of favorites at more than 8 minutes.

The American Kuss continues as the leader with 1.37 minutes over the Slovenian Primoz Roglic and 1.44 over the Dane Jonas Vingegaard. This Sunday the fifteenth stage takes place between Pamplona and Lekunberri, 158.3 km.

EFE

