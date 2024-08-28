Ben O’Connorthe leader of the race, had a difficult ending to stage 11 of the Return to Spain, which was won by Eddie Dunbar, on a 166-kilometer route with start and finish at the Cortizo Padron Technological Campus.

The attacks at the end of the day Primoz Roglic, who took Enrique Mas, They put O’Connor against the wall, who lost seconds in the general classification, but remains in the lead.

Rankings

Stage

1. Eddie Dunbar 3h 44m 52s

2. Quinten Hermans at 2 s

3. Max Poole mt

17. Brandon Rivera at 50 s

35. Primoz Roglic at 3 min 331 s

36. Enric Mas mt

37. Mikel Landa mt

41. Daniel Martinez at 3 min 50 s

42. Ben O’Connor at 4 min 08 s

54. Harold Tejada 6 min 00 s

59. Einer Rubio at 7 min 44 s

68. Nairo Quintana mt

General

1. Ben O’Connor 43h 54m 54s

2. Primoz Roglic at 3 min 16 s

3. Enric Mas at 3 min 58 s

4. Richard Carapaz at 4 min 10 s

5. Mikel Landa at 4 min 40 s

21. Harold Tejada at 17 min 32 s

31. Nairo Quintana at 35 min 44 s

34. Einer Rubio at 37 min 57 s