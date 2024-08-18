Kaden Groves(Alpecin-Deceuninck) conquered the second stage of the Tour of Spain in an electrifying package that moved the leadership of the general classification. Wout van Aert He snatched the red shirt from Brandon McNulty in a fraction in which Colombians had a positive day.

After a fast time trial, the Tour of Spain The first long stage took place on Sunday, with a route of 194 kilometres between the Portuguese towns of Cascais and Ourém.

Quiet day for the peloton

It was not a fraction for the Colombian climbers, the route was very flat, with two very short fourth category mountain prizes that were not going to move the main peloton, which was waiting for the high mountains.

Stage 2 started off somewhat eventful, with the escape of Ibon Ruiz and Luis Angel Mate, who broke away at the start and managed to get within 5 minutes of the peloton. But the attempt was short-lived, as the group merged into a single block with 52 kilometres to go.

One of the first negative news of the Tour of Spain It was the withdrawal of Dylan van Baarle, who fell in the first part of the Sunday fraction, tried to continue, but got off the bike and did not continue.

Nairo Quintana and Rigoberto Uran in the Tour of Spain Photo:EFE Share

TO Rigoberto Uran He was seen riding very close to his leader, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz. The Colombians Nairo Quintana, Daniel Felipe Martínez, Einer Rubio, Santiago Umba and Harold Tejada were also riding comfortably in the peloton.

After several flat kilometres, attempts to attack began on the second mountain pass of the day, but the cyclists were unlucky; the peloton did not want any surprises and the idea was to reach the finish line in a single block.

Nervousness was felt in the final metres of stage 2 after the crash that affected the plans of several teams that were trying to position their sprinters to fight for the stage victory.

The stage was defined in a vibrant packaging, the Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) He made a perfect sprint against the Belgian Wout van Aert and took the victory of the stage.

Van Aert He was unable to take the win, but he did take the leader’s jersey in the Vuelta a España thanks to bonuses. The best Colombian was Brandon Rivera (Ineos) who finished in ninth place.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS