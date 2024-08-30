Michael Woods dominated the mountains of the wild stage 13 of the 2024 Vuelta a España and took a dream victory at 37 years old, after an incredible escape. The Colombians Nairo Quintana and Daniel Martinez They were key pieces for their team leaders to destroy the leader Ben O’Connor in the mountains.

A very exciting stage took place this Friday in the Return to Spain, The 176 km route had several appetizers before the final climb with a mountain climb to a first category pass. A total of three minor qualifying climbs, one third and two second.

From the start in Lugo, several riders began to position themselves to start a breakaway. Very early on, the large breakaway formed with 23 riders, with the presence of Soler, Van Aert, Vine, McNulty.

The peloton gave space to the breakaway, which increased its lead considerably as the kilometres passed. Ahead of the pack, there were several attacks between the escapees, in the High or Portelo. Soler tried to attack the breakaway group that was already 11 minutes behind the pack, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

The group at the front of the race extended their lead and were 16 minutes behind. In the peloton, Movistar was pulling the train, Nairo Quintana, As a gregarious rider, he moved to the front of the pack to set the pace and help his leader. Enric Mas.

The escape was a battle Vine, McNulty They collided with each other. Van Aert and Soler took advantage to escape before the last mountain prize, a wall that began 20 kilometres from the finish line.

The mountain split the entire escape, the Canadian Michael Woods, At less than 5 km, he saw the gap to attack. Behind him, Ben O’Connor was starting to fall behind, the leader of the Vuelta a España was suffering in the mountains while the Colombian Daniel Felipe Martinez broke the peloton and launched Primoz Roglic.

Michael Woods, The 37-year-old won stage 13 of the Vuelta a España after a brutal climb. The excitement was over, leader Ben O’Connor was being picked off by Roglic and Mas, who wanted a two-way fight for the title.

The strategy of Movistar and Red Bull Bora worked, the leader was completely isolated and his rivals in the general classification closed in on him in a stage that revolutionized all the times in the general classification.

Primoz Roglic was the first to cross the finish line, O’Connor’s lead was beginning to falter. The Australian did not lose the red jersey, but he did show a lot of weakness in the mountains after losing almost two minutes.