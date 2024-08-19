The bad behaviour of some fans during the second stage of the Vuelta a España caused some crashes in the uphill sections. One of the victims was Czech Mathias Vacek, leader of the youth classification and third overall.

The stage was held on Portuguese soil, between Cascais and Ourem, over 194 kilometres, on a mostly flat route, with a couple of fourth-category mountain prizes.

On the climb to the second pass, Alto da Batalha, Vacek suffered a crash due to over-enthusiastic spectators, although he was able to mitigate the damage by entering with the peloton.

The incident upset Vacek greatly, and after getting up and getting back on his bike, he confronted one of the fans who was standing on the side of the road.

The Eurosport television broadcast recorded what happened on video and one of the commentators condemned the attitude of some fans: “It’s disgraceful,” he said.

Shortly before, another fall had been recorded in which a fan’s wig was even seen lying on the ground.

Vacek dropped one place in the overall standings

Fortunately for Vacek, his mishap did not cause him any problems in the general classification: he lost a place, but not because of the crash, but because Wout van Aert, who finished second in the sprint, became the new leader thanks to the bonus he got at the finish and overtook him and Brandon McNulty, who won the first stage.

The third stage will link Lousa and Castelo Branco, over a 191-kilometre route, with a second-category mountain prize and a fourth-category one, but with a finish, in theory, favourable to the sprinters.

