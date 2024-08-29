The Spanish Pablo Castrillo won stage 12 of the Vuelta a España in a stage that was very fragmented by a long breakaway. The rider from Kern Pharma He launched a fierce attack in the final metres to give his country its first victory in this edition of the race. Harold Tejada He had a stellar fraction and cut time in the general classification.

The mountain appeared this Thursday in stage 12 of the Vuelta a España, it was a fraction with departure in Ourense Thermal Baths and arrival in the Manzaneda Mountain Station. The 137-kilometre route promised excitement, as it was a race with a lot of incline and the finish line at a first-class mountain pass.

From the moment the flag was waved at the start, there were several breakaway attempts that were unsuccessful. However, nine riders tried their luck with 105 km to go, while the peloton tried to counter the breakaway.

Nine riders broke away from the group, among them the Colombian stood out Harold Tejadawho reached stage 12 as the best of ours in the general classification of the Vuelta a España.

The Colombian from Astana was joined by Soler, Rodríguez, Verona, Schmid, Meintjes, Vansevenant, Castrillo and Poole. The group had the breakaway within reach at one point, but they did not make the final push to catch them.

The breakaway riders did a perfect job and gained more than 10 minutes’ advantage over a peloton that had given up on the day’s victory. Everything was going to be decided between the nine breakaway riders, with Harold Tejada being one of those called to shine on the final climb.

The leading group of the race faced the last climb with an advantage of more than 8 minutes; the mountain was going to define the victory of a difficult day.

The breakaway group split up on the climb, after Castrillo’s attack, Soler Narváez and Schmid tried to catch the Spaniard who wanted to triumph on his home turf.

The attack worked for Pablo Castrilló, who took advantage of that explosiveness in the final metres to attack his fellow breakaway riders. The Spaniard took the victory of stage 12 of the Vuelta and gave his country its first win in this edition.

