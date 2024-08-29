Pablo Castrilló shined at home and took the victory of stage 12 of the Vuelta a España. The Spaniard gave his country its first victory in this edition of the race. The Colombian Harold Tejada He had a remarkable performance and climbed positions after cutting time.

Castrillo He saw his chance on the final mountain climb of the 137-kilometre route to launch himself for a dream victory in the Vuelta a España.

The best of the general classification remains the Astana Harold Tejada, who has surprised everyone in a competition in which other runners were destined to be protagonists.

Rankings

Stage

1. Pablo Castrillo 3 h 36 min 12 s

2. Max Poole at 8 s

3. Marc Soler at 16 s

4. Mauro Schmid at 23 s

7. Harold Tejada at 49 s

General

1. Ben O’Connor 47h 37m 35s

2. Primoz Roglic at 3 min 16 s

3. Enric Mas at 3 min 58 s

