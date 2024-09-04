The Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin) He stood strong in the rain on stage 17 of the Vuelta a España and took the victory in an electrifying sprint during a fast-paced stage. Ben O’Connor had a break and defended the lead for another day.

After the legendary ascent to Lagos de Covadonga this Tuesday, the 17th section of the Tour of Spain It had a somewhat flat route, 141.5 kilometers between Monumento Juan del Castillo. Arnuero and the town of Santander.

Tour of Spain Photo:EFE

Escape protagonist

The stage promised a block finish and a finale in the sprint. The route only had two second category mountain prizes and gave some peace of mind to a Ben O’Connor who saw his leadership seriously threatened by the Slovenian Primoz Roglic.

The split started and the breakaway began with four cyclists who broke away from a very relaxed peloton. Thomas Champion, Jonas Gregaard Wilsly, Xabier Isasa and Thibault Guernalec They took flight and consolidated their escape.

The main group gave the breakaways room to make room for the 4-minute mark, but the favourites’ reaction was delayed until the end of a stage with few moves and few attacks, as the riders were saving themselves for the tough stages on Friday and Saturday.

Ben O'Connor and Primoz Roglic Photo:Javier Lizon. Efe

Less than 10 kilometres from the finish, the group caught the breakaway riders who were fighting for the mountain prizes and that was all. Victory seemed a long way off. The group came together as a single block for a thrilling finish.

In an electrifying sprint, Australian Kaden Groves was very dominant in the final metres under the heavy drizzle and took the victory of stage 17 of the Vuelta a España. Third triumph for the 25-year-old rider in the last major World Tour.