The Canadian Michael Woods conquered an exciting stage 13 of the Return to Spain, where the mountain began to select the general classification and the big winner was the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who struck a blow of authority.

Woodspart of a long escape of more than 150 kilometers, took advantage of the last strength he had in his legs to crown the first Ancares Port and take a long-awaited victory at 37 years of age.

The general classification had a shake-up in times, the leader Ben O’Connor He suffered a moral blow in the mountains and lost almost two minutes to the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who took advantage of the Colombian’s momentum Daniel Felipe Martinez to be 1 minute and 21 seconds behind the red jersey.

Nairo Quintana also played domestique in a wild stage, but Spaniard Enric Mas could not keep up with Roglic’s brutal pace. The Movistar rider sees the red jersey far away, but remains in the fight.

Rankings

Stage

1 Michael Woods 4h 19m 51s

2. Mauro Schmid at 45 s

3. Marc Soler at 1 min 11 s

4. Sam Oomen at 1 min 25 s

5. Wout van Aert at 2 min 56 s

6. Gijs Leemreize at 3 min 33 sec

7. Jose Parra at 5 min 19 s

8. Mikel Bizkarra at 5 min 38 s

9. Luca Vergallito at 5 min 59 s

10. Mathis Le Berre at 6 min 15 sec

16. Primoz Roglic at 10 min 54 s

24. Enric Mas at 11 min 52 s

33. Ben O’Connor at 12 min 49 sec

48. Daniel Felipe Martinez at 18 min 54 s

50. Einer Rubio mt

67. Harold Tejada at 21 min 40 s

68. Nairo Quintana mt

General

1. Ben O’Connor 52h 10m 15s

2. Primož Roglič at 1 min 21 s

3. Enric Mas at 3 min 01 s

21. Harold Tejada at 20 min 41 s

31. Einer Rubio at 45 min 12 s

34. Nairo Quintana at 46 min 43 s

40. Daniel Felipe Martinez at 51 min 22 s

