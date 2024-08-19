Stage 3 of the Tour of Spain It ended with an exciting sprint that the Belgian took Wout van Aert, who, dressed in red as the leader of the race, ended a two-year streak without winning a stage and got rid of the frustration that had been weighing him down.

According to the criteria of

The Belgian rider, making his debut in the Vuelta, increased his lead in the general classification after gaining a few seconds in a stage 3 that was very intense due to the strong sun that beat down on the peloton during the 191.2 kilometers between the Portuguese towns of Lousa and Castelo Blanco.

The Colombian riders never left the pack and stayed together until the finish line. The best of our riders on the day was Daniel Felipe Martinez (Bora) who reached the finish line in 36th place and with the same group as the peloton.

Brandon Rivera He also showed himself to be very strong in the final kilometres and finished in the top-50 of stage 3, being a key rider in the aspirations of Ineos, who was unable to fight for the victory of the stage.

Harold Tejada He remains the best Colombian in the standings after finishing the stage with the peloton. The Colombian, like the vast majority of riders, lost 10 seconds in the standings compared to van Aert.

Nairo Quintana Photo:EFE Share

Rankings

Stage

1. Wout van Aert 4h 40m 42s

2. Kaden Groves mt

3. Jon Aberasturi mt

4. Arne Marit mt

5. Pavel Bittner mt

6. John Strong mt

7. Arjen Livyns mt

8. Bryan Coquard mt

9. Antonio Soto mt

10. Carlos Canal mt

36. Daniel Felipe Martinez mt

49. Brandon Rivera mt

63. Harold Tejada mt

75. Nairo Quintana mt

90. Einer Rubio mt

129. Santiago Umba

153. Rigoberto Uran

General

1. Wout van Aert 10h 05m 59s

2. Brandon McNulty at 13 s

3. Mathias Vacek at 15 s

4. Stefan Küng at 19 s

5. Edoardo Affini at 21 s

6. Mauro Schmid at 29 s

7. Primoz Roglic at 30 s

22. Harold Tejada at 42 seconds

28. Daniel Martinez at 46 s

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS