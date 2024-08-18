The Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) He took the victory in the second stage of the Return to Spain, in what was the first long test of a race that will have many mountains ahead.

The Colombians had a quiet day in the peloton, they did not experience any difficulties despite the scare that the main group had in the last 3 kilometers of the stage due to a massive fall that left the Ecuadorian Jonathan Narváez seriously injured.

Rigoberto Uran did not lose sight of its leader Richard Carapaz, Nairo Quintana and Einer Rubio They rolled together, and Daniel Felipe Martinez He was at times at the head of the pack pulling with his Red Bull Bora team.

Brandon Rivera He was the best-placed Colombian in stage 2, finishing ninth after an electrifying sprint that allowed Kaden Groves to beat Belgian Wout van Aert, the new leader of the general classification.

Rankings

Stage

1. Kaden Groves 5h 11m 55s

2. Wout van Aert mt

3. John Strong mt

4. Pau Delgado mt

5. Lennert van Eetvelt mt

9. Brandon Rivera mt

21. Harold Tejada mt

63. Daniel Felipe Martinez mt

82. Nairo Quintana mt

83. Einer Rubio mt

117. Santiago Umba at 47 s

160. Rigoberto Uran at 1 min 49 s

General

1. Wout van Aert 5h 25m 27

2. Brandon McNulty at 3 s

3. Mathias Vcek at 5 s

4. Stefan Küng at 9 s

5. Edoardo Affini at 11 s

6. Primoz Roglic at 20 s

18. Harold Tejada at 32 s

20. Daniel Martinez at 36 s

34. Brandon Rivera at 56 s

72. Nairo Quintana at 1 min 24 s

73. Einer Rubio mt

159. Rigoberto Uran at 3 min 17 s

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS