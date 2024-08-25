TODam Yates He made a statement in the general classification with an extraordinary display in the ninth stage of the Return to Spain. The Briton took the victory after a stellar performance.

According to the criteria of

Adrenaline day at the Tour of Spain which, this Sunday, had an exciting stage 9. The 178.5 kilometers and the high mountains once again divided the general classification.

Ben O’Connor Photo:EFE Share

Very early escape

Stage 9 met expectations, the start was in Motril and the arrival in GrenadeThere were three first-class mountain passes, one ascent to Puerto de El Purche and two to Alto de Hazallanas.

The match began with the Portuguese player’s absence Joao Almeida, who tested positive for covid-19 and could not continue. The British Adam Yates He had to take over the UAE Team after his teammate dropped out and responded at altitude.

The breakaway started early with two names who were going to fight for victory. Belgian Wout Van Aert and British Adam Yates escaped with 22 other riders to try their luck.

The breakaway was around 3 minutes behind, but the high mountains were going to take their toll on the riders at the front of the race and they were going to ally themselves with the main group in which the race leader was travelling. Ben O’Connor.

The Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz He showed rebellion and left the main group with 87 kilometers to go to catch the escapees; he wanted to be in the fight for the stage victory.

The escapees were left behind on the mountain climb, only the figa survived Vine, Gaudu and Yates, which was the UAE’s big bet. The trio of escapees began the first ascent to Alto de Hazallanas with double-digit slopes.

Tour of Spain Photo:EFE Share

Yates broke the race

Adam Yates He saw the fatigue of his rivals and went for victory less than 60 kilometers from the finish line. Carapacefrom behind, sought to reduce the difference and, why not, reach the finish line with the Briton.

The British rider kept up the pace in the mountains and was around 2 minutes ahead of his pursuer. Carapacewho gave everything in the promotion, but could not make a difference against a very strong rival.

Yachts He crowned the last mountain pass first and entered the downhill terrain to show off until the finish line and win. Behind him, the Spaniard Enric Mas tried to attack the peloton and gained time on a group that was not moving, but the Spaniard was so unlucky that he suffered a technical mishap and lost his rhythm.

Adam Yates, With incredible dominance, he won the ninth stage of the Vuelta a España and settled into the general classification. Carapace He came in second and narrowed the gap with the leader of the classification.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS