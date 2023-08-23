Javier Guillendirector of the Back to Spainlooks forward to the start of the 78th edition of the round since Barcelonaa special setting for a competition that grows every year and that can offer in 2023 “one of the best races in history” based on the outstanding participation and a route designed to experience strong emotions until the last finish line in Madrid.

“In principle, with the participation we have and the route, we are facing one of the best offers for the fans. It will be a great edition, but since this is not how it starts, but how it ends, we will see the results at the end, but we are very excited and great expectations,” Guillén said in an interview with EFE.

Guillén admits that he “did not expect” the participation that has finally been confirmed, with the presence, among others, of the last winners of the three great tours, Remco Evenepoel from the Vuelta, Primoz Roglic from the Giro and Jonas Vingegaard of the Tour.

The Colombians

In the end there will be six Colombian riders who will be competing.

Egan Bernal

Date of birth: January 13, 1997

Age: 26 years

Team: Ineos

2016: 4 Tour de l’Avenir.

2017: Le Tour de Savoie Mont Blanc champion / Sibiu Cycling Tour champion / Tour de l’Avenir champion, two stages.

2018: 6 Tour Down Under / national time trial champion / Gold and Peace champion / 2 Tour of Romandie, one stage / Tour of California champion, two stages / 15 Tour de France / 12 Tour of Lombardy.

2019: 3 national time trial / champion Paris-Nice / 3 Tour of Catalonia / champion Tour of Switzerland, one stage / champion Tour de France / 2 Tour of Tuscany / champion Giro del Piemonte / 3 Tour of Lombardy.

2020: 3 national time trial / 2 National road / 4 Tour Colombia / Ruta de Occitania champion, one stage / 2 Tour de l’Ain.

2021: 3 Tour of Provence / 2 Laigueglia Trophy / 3 Strade Bianche / 4 Tirreno Adriatico / Champion of the Giro d’Italia, two stages / 6 Tour of Spain.

2022: 28 Sabatini Cups.

2023: 92 Basque Country / 8 Tour of Romandie / 8 Tour of Hungary / 36 Tour de France.

Sergio Higuita

Date of birth: August 1, 1997

Age: 26 years

Team: Bora

Main results:

2017: 11 Tour of the Community of Madrid / 27 Tour of Colombia.

2018: 9 Klásica Primavera / 9 Castilla y León.

2019: 7 Tour of Andalusia / 5 Tour of Aolentejo / 2 Tour of California / 10 Tour of Spain, one stage.

2020: National Road Champion / Tour Colombia Champion / 3 Paris Nice.

2021: 25 Tour de France / 81 Olympic route / 9 Tuscany Tour / 10 Lombardy Tour.

2022: National road champion / 5 Liège Bastogne Liège / 2 Tour of Switzerland / 8 Tour of Poland, one stage / champion of the Tour of Catalonia / 5 Liège / 2 Tour of Switzerland / 8 Tour of Poland, one stage / 23 Tour to Spain.

2023: 3 Tour of San Juan / 2 Miguel Induraín GP / 6 Basque Country, one stage / 43 Tour of Switzerland / 19 Tour of Poland.

Einer Rubio

Date of birth: February 22, 1998

Age: 25 years

Main results:

2017: 29 Giro Ciclistico della Valle d’Aosta Mont Blanc

2018: Champion GP Capodarco – Comunità di Capodarco / 4 Giro della Regione Friuli Venezia Giulia

2019: 4 tr. Città di S. Vendemiano / 59° Industry GP / 6 Giro del Belvedere / 2 Giro Ciclistico d’Italia, one stage / 4 Giro del Medio Brenta.

2020: 35 Milano Torino / 31 Giro de Piemonte / 60 Giro de Lombardy.

2021: 86 Basque Country / 5 Tour of Asturias / 39 Tour of Italy / 7 Tour of Burgos.

2022: 27 Route of the Sun / 72 Tirreno-Adriatico / 13 Tour of the Alps / 10 Tour of Romandie / 4 Giro della Toscana.

2023: 4 Tour of San Juan / 13 UAE Tour, one stage / 2 Tour of Asturias / 11 Giro d’Italia, one stage / 4 Ruta de Occitania / 5 Tour of Burgos.

Santiago Buitrago

Date of birth: September 26, 1999

Age: 23 years

Main results:

2019: 8 National Road Sub-23 / 6 Giro Ciclistico della Valle d’Aosta Mont Blanc.

2020: 15 Tour of Luxembourg / 43 Walloon Arrow / 53 Tour of Spain.

2021: 18 Tour of Catalonia / 10 Tour of Hungary / 3 Getxo Circuit / 8 Tour of Burgos.

2022: 2 Saudi Tour, one stage / 8 Tour of the Alps / 12 Giro d’Italia, stage / 8 Vuelta a Burgos, stage.

2023: 3 Saudi Tour / 3 Tour of Andalusia / 8 Tour of the Alps / 3 Liège Bastoña Liège / 13 Giro d’Italia / 28 Tour of Burgos.

Sebastian Molano

Date of birth: November 4, 1994

Age: 28 years

Team: UAE Emirates

Main results:

2017: return stage to Alentejo / 3 Denain GP.

2018: Pan American road champion / 3 stages in the Tour of Xingtai / Tour of China Champion, one stage.

2019: 94 Tour Colombia, one stage.

2020: 87 Tour Colombia, three stages.

2021: 126 Giro d’Italia / 111 Tour of Burgos, two stages / 69 Giro de Sicilia, two stages.

2022: 39 Boucles de la Mayenne – Crédit Mutuel, one stage / 126 Tour of Spain, one stage.

2023: 5 Palma Trophy / 10 Vuelta Almería / 129 UAE Tour, one stage / Champion Grand Prix de Denain – Porte du Hainaut / 85 Vuelta a Burgos, one stage.

Diego Camargo

Date of birth: May 3, 1998

Age: 25 years.

Team: Education First

Main results:

2019: A stage in the Tour of Boyacá.

2020: Champion of the Youth Tour / Champion of the Tour of Colombia / 18 Tour of San Juan / 11 Tour Colombia.

2021: 2 National road time trials / 53 Tour of Spain.

2022: 3 in the national cycling time trial / 79 Giro d’Italia.

2023: 4 Chrono of the national route / 9 national route fund / 9 Mont Ventoux / 14 Route of Occitania.

