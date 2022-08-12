The return to Spain, The next big challenge in world cycling will kick off on August 19 with a 23.3km team time trial in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Colombia has always been the protagonist of this competition, which will end on September 11 with the section between Las Rosas and Madrid. Landscape of Light, 93 kilometers.

(Piqué is hunted: they reveal the identity and photo of his new girlfriend)

(Mike Tyson confesses: consequences of his first orgy and other revelations)

Luis Herrera, in 1987, and Nairo Quintana, in 2016, They have been the two runners from the country who have put their name on the top of the podium.

On this occasion, there will be several Colombian representatives in the test. These are the ones confirmed so far.

Sergio Higuita

Was born in medellin on August 1, 1997 and this year he made his debut with the team Borawith which he has had very good results.

Higuita has had an exceptional year, as he is the current national road champion and was 13th in the Return to the Algarve and won a stage.

He occupied the tenth square in the Strade Bianche, then retired in the Basque Country, but he was fifth in the Liege Bastogne Liege.

Sergio Higuita finished second in the Tour of Switzerland, was 24th in the Tour of Romandia, in which he won a day, and was eighth Tour of Polandwith a partial victory.

The most important result was the title in the edition of the Tour of Catalonia, in which he left in second place Richard Carapaz and Joao Almeida in the third.

(Nairo Quintana points to those who may be his successors)

(Luis Díaz, compared to two world soccer legends, what do you think?)