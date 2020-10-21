La Vuelta was aware before starting that it should pass through areas highly affected by the pandemic. The evolution of the disease has been one of its great concerns in its previous dates since situations like today were going to be experienced: day in Navarra, a territory that from tomorrow will see a perimeter closure to control the spread of the virus. Although at all times, the strict protocol of the race has convinced the state and regional authorities.

Already on yesterday’s stage, from the first hour, the seriousness with which the sanitary restrictions have been taken was seen. Team buses arrived in their reserved area locked up to protect the bubble. Not a trace of the typical crowd that used to circle buses in search of autographs and selfies. Much less media than usual, talking to the runners behind a fence, although perhaps the most striking was the signature control, in which there is no longer a pen or marker with which to do it, but a kind of camera. This is the new system implemented by Movistar, which recognizes the faces of cyclists even though they were covered with masks. The race started after a minute of silence and there was no crowd at the final port.

Satisfied. “We are happy with how the first stage has gone. It shows us what we have been capable of, but without any joy because there is still much left. People have stayed home and we have to thank them “, analyzed Javier Guillén, race director, for AS. The modifications were also noted at the podium ceremony, in which any type of contact was limited to the maximum: without greetings, without hostesses, with the only presence of Óscar Pereiro and with the leading cyclists of each classification already on stage with their identification jerseys.

That is the line that we want to follow today in the delicate stage of Navarre, which sportingly, he is very interested in the presence of San Miguel de Aralar 17 km from the finish line. A hard climb (9.4 km at 7.9%) that it has very demanding ramps above 15% and sections of concrete that make the bikes grip much more. From there, you will descend to Lekunberri for a descent that, if the weather is not good, can also be decisive.