With 170 runners from 30 national and foreign teams toThe seventh edition of the Vuelta a Colombia Femenin starts this Tuesdaya, UCI 2.2 category event, which will take place between August 8 and 14.

This new edition of the most important stage race on the national calendar in the women’s branch will have the participation of runners from Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, United States, Ecuador, Canada, Thailand, Japan, Israel, Venezuela and Colombia.

strong local batch

In the group of pre-registered cyclists, the presence of athletes such as Ana Cristina Sanabria, from Santander, champion of the first three editions of the race in 2016, 2017 and 2018; Lina Marcela Hernández, leader of Colombia Tierra de Atletas, who was third in 2020; Jennifer Tatiana Ducuara, who managed to lead a UCI Women’s WorldTour race this season, in the Women’s Vuelta a Burgos, and the Mexican Anette Barrera, fourth in the 2021 edition, who will seek the title in this edition, which will not be able to be defended by last year’s champion, the Venezuelan Lilibeth Chacón, who will be absent after the injury suffered in the Bolivarian Games.

Lina Marcela Hernández, Colombian cyclist. See also Manchester City beats Real Madrid in a vibrant match full of goals

Great performances are also expected from riders such as Ana Milena Fagua

(Boyacá Avanza), Luisa Fernanda Naranjo (Supergiros), Jessenia Meneses

(Colombia Land of Athletes), Erika Botero (GW Systecrédito) and Lina María Rojas

(Merquimia), among others, which are usually great protagonists on the roads

nationals.

In the group of foreign runners who were pre-registered, they stand out

figures like the 28-year-old Japanese Shoko Kashiki, leader of Team Illuminate,

who finished seventh in the 2021 edition, who would be next to the

Americans Sydney Berry and Annick Chalier, the Thai Kulacha Chairin and

Israeli Shani Berger.

The foreign teams of the DNA Pro Cycling of the United States are also registered.

United, led by Diana Penuela; the Movistar Best PC of Ecuador, that

it would be led by Marcela Peñafiel; the Costa Rican National Team, guided by

Estefanie Alvarez; the Guatemalan National Team, commanded by Bridgette

Rodríguez, and Pato Bike Mole Juquilita from Mexico, which would have Marcela Prieto

as your leader in the competition.

The Vuelta a Colombia Femenina, which is part of the international calendar of

the UCI Americas, in its UCI 2.2 category, and which is organized by the Federation

Colombian Cycling Federation and supported by the Ministry of Sport, will begin the

next Tuesday, August 9 with a fraction of 112.2 kilometers between Sopó,

Cundinamarca and Tunja, Boyacá, which will start at 8:45 in the morning.

