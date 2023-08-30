Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) put his signature on the second sprint finish of the Vuelta, this time slightly uphill, in Tarragona. Clear victory over Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Emirates) and Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek). Andrea Vendrame’s good tenth place is not enough from a green jersey point of view: the Italian of AG2R has to hand over the emerald scepter to Groves, leader of the points standings at 75 against the blue’s 62. All unchanged instead in the general classification, still controlled by Remco Evenepoel.

the fall

—

After three complicated stages, between bad weather and sabotage attempts, the fourth round of the Vuelta went off without complications, with the fugitives caught 19km from the finish. The only exceptions were the crashes involving first Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) and Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) 4 km from the finish, then Marijn Van den Berg (EF), who crashed against the barrier about 300 meters from the finish. However, none of the three riders sustained serious injuries.