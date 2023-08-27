Vuelta game

Make the Tour of Spain even more exciting and play along with our cycling game. Join here!

The second stage also ends in the Catalan metropolis, after which a tough mountain stage to Andorra will be ridden on the third day. This is followed by a ride south to Tarragona and the Vuelta stays in eastern Spain for a few days.

The second week starts after a move with an individual time trial over 25 kilometers in Valladolid. There are still opportunities for the sprinters in Zaragoza, but this is followed by two tough Pyrenees stages with the cols Aubisque and Tourmalet in the first and a stage the day after with an arrival at the Puerto de Belagua.

Halfway through the third week, the finish is on the Alto de l’Angliru, with gradients of up to 23 percent. On the penultimate day, another stage of 208 kilometers follows, which, with ten climbs of the third category, resembles an Ardennes classic. The Vuelta ends in Madrid on September 17. See also Reporters - From the Sahel to Dubai: on the trail of dirty gold

The top favorites, including defending champion Remco Evenepoel, Jonas Vingegaard, Primoz Roglic, will face a tough Tour of Spain. “If you look at the course and the start list, you can see that it is going to be a very tough race,” Evenepoel said earlier.

• August 26, first leg: Barcelona – Barcelona – 14.8 km – victory for Team DSM

• August 27, second leg: Mataro – Barcelona – 182 km

• August 28 third stage: Suria – Arinsal – 158.5 km

• August 29, fourth stage: Andorra la Vella – Tarragona – 185 km

• August 30, fifth stage: Morella – Burriana – 186.5 km

• August 31, sixth stage: La Vall d’Uixo – Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre – 183.5 km

• September 1, seventh stage: Utiel – Oliva – 201 km

• September 2, eighth stage: Dénia – Xorret de Catí, Costa Blanca Interior – 165 km

• September 3, ninth stage: Cartagena – Caravaca de la Cruz – 184.5 km

• September 4, rest day: Valladolid

• September 5, tenth stage: Valladolid – Valladolid – 25.8 km (individual time trial)

• September 6, eleventh stage: Lerma – La Laguna Negra, Vinuesa – 163.5 km

• September 7, twelfth stage: Olvega – Zaragoza – 151 km

• September 8, thirteenth stage: Formigal – Col du Tourmalet – 135 km

• September 9, fourteenth stage: Sauveterre-de-Bearn – Larra-Belagua – 156.5 km

• September 10, fifteenth stage: Pamplona – Lekunberri – 158.5 km

• September 11, rest day: Santander

• September 12, sixteenth stage: Liencres Beach – Bejes – 120.5 km

• September 13, seventeenth stage: Ribadesella-Ribeseya – Altu de L’Angliru – 124.5 km

• September 14, eighteenth stage: Pola de Allande – La Cruz de Linares – 179 km

• September 15, nineteenth stage: La Baneza – Íscar – 177.5 km

• September 16, twentieth stage: Manzanares El Real – Guadarrama – 208 km

• September 17, twenty-first stage: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela – Madrid – 101.5 km See also IR: companies have until this 3rd to send income report

#Vuelta #participants #stage #schedule #Tour #Spain