The 77th edition of the Vuelta will start from Utrecht, in the Netherlands, with a team time trial of 23.3 kilometers. It is the fourth time that the Spanish race has started from abroad after Lisbon (1997), Assen (2009) and Nimes (2017). Scheduled from Friday 19 August to Sunday 11 September 2022 with the arrival back in Madrid, it was presented at the Ifema in the Spanish capital. Twenty-one stages with many new features: 12 new starts, as well as 11 goals. The race is climber friendly and will measure 3,280.5 kilometers in total. Nine uphill finishes: La Guardia, Pico Jano, Collau Fancuaya, Les Praeres, Pena Blancas, Sierra de la Pandera, Sierra Nevada, Alto del Piornal and Puerto de Navacerrada on the penultimate stage, where the winner will most likely be decided. Three days of rest and one individual time trial (31.1 km at the tenth stage). Fabio Aru’s last Italian victory in 2015. Primoz Roglic has won the last three editions, but everything revolves around the presence of Tadej Pogacar who will most likely be there even if he decides after the Tour de France.