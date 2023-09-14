Remco Evenepoel won the 18th stage of the Vuelta, an unprecedented uphill finish in Puerto de la Cruz de Linares (179 km). For the 23-year-old Belgian from Soudal-Quick Step, who mathematically secured the mountain’s polka-dot jersey, this is the third partial success in this Vuelta: in a breakaway for 28 km alone, Evenepoel thus achieved success n° 50 of the career. Nothing to do for his breakaway companions, including Damiano Caruso (then 2nd at 4’45”) and Andrea Piccolo. Sepp Kuss remained in the red jersey: the 29-year-old American from Jumbo-Visma is ever closer to final success and indeed he gained a few seconds on Vingegaard, second, with Roglic still third. The Spanish race, which will end on Sunday in Madrid, continues on Friday with stage 19: 177 km with a finish in Iscar suitable for sprinters.