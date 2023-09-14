Solo from the Belgian on the last uphill finish, Caruso second. The American gains a few seconds on Vingegaard and is closer to final success
Remco Evenepoel won the 18th stage of the Vuelta, an unprecedented uphill finish in Puerto de la Cruz de Linares (179 km). For the 23-year-old Belgian from Soudal-Quick Step, who mathematically secured the mountain’s polka-dot jersey, this is the third partial success in this Vuelta: in a breakaway for 28 km alone, Evenepoel thus achieved success n° 50 of the career. Nothing to do for his breakaway companions, including Damiano Caruso (then 2nd at 4’45”) and Andrea Piccolo. Sepp Kuss remained in the red jersey: the 29-year-old American from Jumbo-Visma is ever closer to final success and indeed he gained a few seconds on Vingegaard, second, with Roglic still third. The Spanish race, which will end on Sunday in Madrid, continues on Friday with stage 19: 177 km with a finish in Iscar suitable for sprinters.
