Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet with Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Aleksandar Bocan-Harchenko on the morning of Monday, December 25. This is stated in message Serbian presidential administration.

“The President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic will meet with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation Aleksandar Bocan-Harchenko on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 09:00 (11:00 Moscow time), in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic,” the material says.

In addition, Izvestia journalist Sergei Kovalenko showed footage of the consequences of recent unrest in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

As Kovalenko said, at the moment the city area has been completely cleared of protesters by local law enforcement agencies; a large-scale police operation was previously launched.

On December 24, it was reported that protesters in Serbia, who do not agree with the results of the December 17 elections, surrounded the Belgrade administration building, climbed the steps and tried to break down the doors. The police used tear gas against the protesters.

On the night of December 25, an Izvestia correspondent reported that the police began to disperse protesters near the administration building in the Serbian capital. The building was surrounded by law enforcement officers, and opposition supporters left the square.

On the evening of December 24, Vučić convened an urgent meeting of the country’s national security amid ongoing unrest in Belgrade. He said that more than 35 protesters who disagreed with the results of the December 17 elections were detained in Belgrade. In addition, he said, two police officers who dispersed the crowd were seriously injured, one of them barely managed to stop the bleeding.

On December 24, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made an emergency online appeal to Serbian citizens after local protesters attempted to break into the city administration building. He urged citizens to remain calm. In addition, Vučić indicated the exact number of rioters in Belgrade, which amounted to 2,490 people.

At the same time, Vucic stated that there would be no violent change of power in the state. He emphasized that in Serbia power changes through elections, it is a democratic country and it will remain so in the future.

On December 25, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that Russian security services warned Serbia about impending unrest in Belgrade. However, according to Brnabic, such messages were initially perceived as disinformation, accusing the Serbian authorities of spreading “nonsense.” Nevertheless, there were people who took this information seriously.

Following the results of the parliamentary elections, Vucic announced on December 18 that the ruling Serbian Progressive Party coalition had received an absolute majority in parliament – it gained more than 47% of the votes. Then the Serbian president noted that the coalition “Serbia must not stop” would receive at least 127 parliamentary seats out of 250. Also, according to him, at least 67 out of 120 seats in the parliament of the autonomous region would be received.

After this, in the center of Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, protesters blocked the central streets and surrounded government buildings demanding that the results of the last elections be canceled. They accused the authorities of fraud, signature stuffing, bribery of voters and unfair competition. The organizers of the protests were exclusively pro-Western parties, which have been in opposition for many years.