President Vučić called on the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs to prepare for a difficult period

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic warned of a deteriorating security situation in Europe. He stated this during the award ceremony for the best employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic, reports RIA News.

During the ceremony, Vucic addressed Interior Minister Ivica Dacic. He urged him to prepare for a “difficult period.” “Be prepared for a more difficult period, not because Serbia is in a difficult or bad condition, on the contrary…, but because I know what will happen in the world, I know that the situation here will be much more difficult,” said the head of the republic .

Vučić also noted that there is no security or stability in the world now, and it is impossible to easily plan events until the end of this year, and especially for a longer period. “Therefore, we must think about our country and prepare well for every possible scenario,” the head of Serbia concluded.

Earlier in June, Aleksandar Vucic said that against the backdrop of impending changes in the world, it is necessary to cooperate with both the West and the East.

Also, the Serbian president has repeatedly spoken out about the events in Ukraine. In May, he warned that if the conflict is not stopped now, it could expand in the future and develop into a global military catastrophe.