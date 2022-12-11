Pristina should form a Community of Serb Communities (CSO). This was announced on December 11 by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic against the backdrop of another aggravation of the situation in the province. He also urged the Kosovo authorities to embark on the path to the beginning of the normalization of relations for the sake of peace.

“A message to others – let them form the SOF, respect the rights and freedoms of the Serbs and Serbia, behave in accordance with the signed agreements and international law, this is the only way to start normalizing relations and the lives of all of us. We will continue to fight with all legal means for peace, a better life and the future of our children. Serbia will win,” he wrote on the social network.

Earlier Sunday Serbian Edition “Evening News” reported that the soldiers of the special unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo broke in and occupied the facility on the Gazivode dam, from where they removed the Serbian flags and expelled the Serb guard.

On the eve of Vucic said that the country will send a request for the deployment of state security forces in Kosovo under paragraph 4 of UN Security Council Resolution 1244 (SC).

On the same day, in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, the Serbs erected barricades on the highways because of the detention by the local authorities of the ex-police Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed republic, Dejan Pantic. He was detained that day at the Yarina checkpoint when entering from central Serbia on suspicion of “terrorism”.

In addition, on the night of Saturday to Sunday in the north of Kosovo there were three skirmishes. According to the police of the self-proclaimed republic, members of some criminal gangs blocked several roads and fired at police squads who were on duty in the area of ​​Lake Gazivode on the way to the Brnjak checkpoint.

Prior to that, on July 31, the situation escalated on the border between Serbia and Kosovo after the Kosovo-Albanian authorities demanded that the Serbs living in the northern part of Kosovo and Metohija re-register Serbian license plates on cars and documents.