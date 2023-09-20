Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday, September 19, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, said that Belgrade’s position regarding sanctions against the Russian Federation remains unchanged.

“We are the only country in Europe that has not imposed any sanctions against Russia. I hope, still of course, I hope that we will not impose these sanctions,” quotes “RIA News” words of the President of Serbia.

When asked whether Vučić shares US President Joe Biden’s position that Russia is an obstacle to peace in Ukraine, he replied that for “Serbia this is a very difficult and difficult issue.”

Earlier, on August 21, Vucic announced the destruction of the EU economy due to NATO’s actions in Ukraine. Vucic also said that the Russian economy, on the contrary, is demonstrating strength and resilience in the face of sanctions, which no one expected from it.

The day before, the Serbian president responded to accusations that he was trying to sit on two chairs between West and East, saying that Belgrade had “its own Serbian chair.” He noted that Serbia’s policy is independent and independent.

Earlier, at the end of May, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations Peter Szijjártó noted that Serbia and Hungary are under attack in the international arena due to their desire for peace in Ukraine and their reluctance to contribute to the escalation of the conflict on the territory of this state.