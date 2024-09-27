Vucic: Putin’s statement on nuclear doctrine attracted the attention of UNGA participants

The statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin on a new nuclear doctrine aroused great interest among participants in the UN General Assembly (GA). The head of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, spoke about this, the publication writes. Informer.

“Putin’s statement attracted a lot of attention,” the politician noted.

Vučić added that during the 79th session of the General Assembly he held meetings with European and world politicians, including American entrepreneur Elon Musk. The topic of artificial intelligence and the rivalry between the United States and China also attracted the attention of the event participants, the Serbian president said.

Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, September 25, proposed changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine. In the updated version of the document, aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state, but with the support of a nuclear one, is proposed to be considered as their joint attack on the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, commenting on the update of the nuclear doctrine, said that he did not want to think about the possible use of nuclear weapons. According to him, European countries hope for the end of the conflict soon.

In turn, the chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Grigory Karasin, believes that the change in nuclear doctrine by President Vladimir Putin should act as a refreshing shower on the West.