Vučić: West can only dream of Belgrade’s recognition of Pristina’s independence

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the West can only dream of Belgrade’s recognition of Pristina’s independence. His words leads edition of Vecherne Novosti.

“Mutual Recognition [Белграда и Приштины] – dream about it. Long live Serbia! Vucic said. Thus, he commented on the statement of US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Gabriel Exobar, who noted that the outcome of the negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia should be mutual recognition.

Earlier, Vucic refused to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo. He emphasized that this decision is final. The Serbian leader also added that he does not support Kosovo’s accession to the UN.