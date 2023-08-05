By imposing sanctions on the leadership of the Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the West is demonstrating hypocrisy and adherence to double standards. This was announced on August 4 by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during an event on the anniversary of the Croatian military-police operation Storm.

“In recent days, we have witnessed such hypocrisy, such double standards in the behavior of great forces (world powers. – Ed.) towards us, the Serbs. We face so many problems that sometimes we, who have to take care of the people and the citizens we lead, have to rest our thoughts and emotions,” he said.

Earlier, on July 12, Vučić said that the introduction of sanctions by the US Treasury against the head of the security and information agency of the republic, Aleksandar Vulin, was motivated by his pro-Russian position. He added that it was important to conduct an investigation.

Back in early June, the President of the Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), Milorad Dodik, said that the British intelligence services operating in Serbia were trying to overthrow the President of the Republic, Aleksandar Vucic. He expressed confidence that in Serbia and in the Republika Srpska the same mentors represented by British intelligence officers.

Earlier, on May 25, Milorad Dodik said in an interview with Izvestia that due to friendly relations with Russia, pressure from the West is growing on the entity. The President noted that Western countries are using Ukraine to fight Russia.

At the same time, two days earlier, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dodik expressed the opinion that the Russian Federation was forced to launch a special operation in Ukraine, since Moscow’s proposals to agree on security guarantees were rejected by Western countries.