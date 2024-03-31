President Vučić: The Serbian army is acquiring MLRS, fighter jets and UAVs

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the country's army is acquiring multiple launch rocket systems, fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), with an emphasis on domestic industrial products. His words lead RIA News.

Vučić spoke about Serbia’s military procurement and said that the country is in the process of acquiring new devices.

“We are acquiring many other things and continue to strengthen our army, but above all, we rely on domestic industry, domestic production,” he emphasized.