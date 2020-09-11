Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian International Minister Sergei Lavrov apologized to Serbian chief Alexander Vucic for the phrases of the consultant of the International Ministry Maria Zakharova. The Serbian President stated this on the air of the nationwide tv, stories RIA News…

President Putin by no means apologized to me for something, and neither did Sergei Lavrov. And due to Zakharova’s submit, each did it Alexander Vucic

“Even supposing I didn’t even remind and as a well-mannered particular person I might by no means have talked about it,” the pinnacle of state stated. Vucic additionally famous that he considers the incident “transitory and unimportant.”

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin had apologized to Vucic through the dialog. On the similar time, the Kremlin spokesman didn’t touch upon the content material of the dialog between the presidents.

On September 6, a International Ministry spokesperson revealed a message on Fb, through which she ridiculed the assembly between Vucic and American chief Donald Trump. The rationale was the picture, which reveals that the Serbian president is sitting at a substantial distance in entrance of Trump.

On Fb, Zakharova mixed the picture from the assembly with the well-known body from the film “Primary Intuition”. Thus, she in contrast the pose of the Serbian chief with the interrogation of the heroine Sharon Stone. “You probably have been summoned to the White Home, and the chair has been positioned as in case you are beneath interrogation, sit down as in picture # 2. Whoever you’re. Simply imagine it, ”the submit stated.

The Serbian President referred to as the submit of International Ministry spokesman primitivism. He additionally expressed remorse that Moscow doesn’t worth Serbia as the one European nation that has not joined the anti-Russian sanctions.

Serbian Protection Minister Aleksandr Vulin additionally sharply reacted to the submit.

Vucic by no means deserted his individuals or his buddies, didn’t insult or humiliate him. Zakharova insulted everybody who defends Russia and Serbia in additional tense locations than Fb Alexander Vulin

The scenario was resolved on the highest stage of diplomatic departments – International Minister Sergei Lavrov personally made efforts to it. It was reported that he referred to as his Serbian colleagues, which helped to alleviate pointless stress in relations between the nations.

Zakharova additionally apologized, including them to her publication. She clarified that she had in thoughts solely the unacceptable course of the American organizers of the negotiations and their tips to “create the looks of their very own exclusiveness.”

Later, the International Ministry spokeswoman additionally defined that the which means of her submit was apparent, but it surely was misinterpreted. “It appears to me that they misinterpret my submit out of the blue, which was clearly directed. It’s unusual that generally they discovered another which means there, ”she stated on TV.

The Kremlin additionally attributed the reason for the battle to misunderstanding and misinterpretation of the wording. Peskov hoped that nobody would doubt Moscow’s respectful angle to the Serbian management. “The Serbian persons are a fraternal individuals for us,” he careworn.