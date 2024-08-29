Vucic: Serbia has not imposed sanctions on Russia despite Macron’s wishes

French President Emmanuel Macron wanted Serbia to impose sanctions against Russia, but Belgrade did not do so. This was stated at a press conference by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, reports RIA Novosti.

“I know that Emmanuel wanted us to impose sanctions against Russia. But we did not do this, and we are not ashamed of our decision. I do not want to justify this to you,” the politician said.

According to him, he is obliged to account for his political decisions only to the Serbian people. The president also noted that Belgrade supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and has sent Kyiv humanitarian aid “20 times more than all the others in the Balkans together.”

Earlier, Emmanuel Macron said that Serbia and the countries of the European Union (EU) are faced with the issue of maintaining a united front against Russia and defending democratic values. In his opinion, Serbian, French and European youth in general want to preserve a democratic society, “and there is no doubt about this issue.”