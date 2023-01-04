Serbian President Vucic says 2023 will be harder for the world than 2022

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that for Europe and the world, 2023 will be harder than 2022. He spoke about his expectations during the annual final press conference. TASS.

“I must tell you that I expect 2023 at the European and global level to be more difficult than 2022, much more difficult,” Vučić said. He recalled that the United States and Europe are approaching a recession, as well as the growth rate of the Chinese economy.

Last December, the Serbian leader predicted that the armed conflict in Ukraine would last more than a year. According to him, this will lead to the most difficult winter in history.