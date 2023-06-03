Vučić doubts the ability of repeated elections in the north of Kosovo to solve the crisis

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic doubts that repeated municipal elections in northern Kosovo and Metohija will help resolve the current escalation. Politician shared opinion on TV Prva.

As the head of state clarified, he does not know what could solve the crisis at the moment. The politician said that there was no “magic pill” to solve the crisis. Vučić spoke about repeated municipal elections. “I am surprised at everyone from whom you can get an answer to every question in 30 seconds. I have to think about this for days, maybe I’m stupid. I have to weigh everything, because I know who will be to blame for everything in the end … I have to see what our people will get, ”he doubted.

Earlier it became known that in Kosovo, representatives of the NATO security forces attacked the Serbs.