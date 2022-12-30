Serbia can only rely on itself in the event of an escalation of the conflict in Kosovo. This was stated by Serbian leader Aleksandar Vučić on Friday, December 30.

“Unfortunately, the geopolitical situation is such that we can only rely on ourselves. And there is no one else who will help us, ”the newspaper reports his words“Evening News“.

Vučić also thanked Russia for supporting the territorial integrity of Serbia.

The Serbian leader agreed with the words of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, that “the compromise between Belgrade and Pristina with guarantees from the West can hardly be called sustainable.” According to Vučić, it is “easier for some countries to invest money” in destroying the world.

Serbs have been on duty at the barricades in Kosovo and Metohija for more than two weeks. So, for example, in the city of Kosovska Mitrovica, trucks docked to each other were used for this.

On December 29, it became known that in Kosovo and Metohija, the Serbs began to remove the barricades after the call of Vučić. According to him, Serbia also received guarantees from the security forces of Kosovo itself.

The day before, the Serbian leader thanked the Russian Federation for political support during the aggravation of the situation with Kosovo and Metohija.

The next aggravation of the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo began in the summer of 2022, after the Kosovo-Albanian authorities demanded that Serbs living in the northern part of Kosovo and Metohija re-register Serbian car numbers and personal documents. The Serbian authorities declared the situation unacceptable.