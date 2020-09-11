Serbian President Alexander Vucic mentioned that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Russian Overseas Minister Sergei Lavrov apologized to him for the submit of the official consultant of the Russian Overseas Ministry Maria Zakharova concerning the go to of the Serbian delegation to Washington. RIA News.

In accordance with Vucic, he and Putin had “a wonderful phone dialog.”

“President Putin by no means apologized to me for something, and neither did Sergei Lavrov. And due to this, each did it. Furthermore, I didn’t even recall and as a well-mannered particular person I might by no means have talked about this. I believe we’ve got good relations and it is a passing and unimportant incident for me, ”he harassed.

Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Russian chief has apologized to Vucic.

Earlier, Zakharova expressed remorse that her publication concerning the assembly between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and US chief Donald Trump was misinterpreted.

The diplomat famous that her submit was about how American companions are utilizing varied protocol tips so as to not create a way of equality throughout negotiations.