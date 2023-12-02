Serbia will not forget the NATO bombings that occurred in 1999. This was stated by the country’s President Aleksandar Vucic on December 2 during an election rally, which was reported by the portal Pink.rs.

Serbia has built certain relations with NATO, and the country will support them, the Serbian president said, but this does not mean that 1999 will be forgotten.

“We will look to the future, but we will not be ashamed of our past. And we will bow our heads before every hero who laid down his life on the altar of the Fatherland. And we want to be militarily neutral so we can guard our country, our skies and our citizens on our own,” he added.

On November 20, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke about plans for a possible increase in the alliance’s standing forces in the territory of self-proclaimed Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and in the Western Balkans in general. He connected this with the need to prevent new outbreaks of violence in Kosovo.

On March 24, the anniversary of the start of NATO bombing, Vucic asked the alliance who gave the right to kill the Serbian people in 1999. He recalled the killings of civilians and children during those events.

The North Atlantic Alliance conducted a military operation in Yugoslavia from March 24 to June 10, 1999. It had the official status of a humanitarian intervention. The bombings led to the death of over 2.5 thousand people, including 87 children. The country suffered $100 billion in damage, and the consequences of using depleted uranium are still being recorded by doctors.