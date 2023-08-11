Vučić ruled out a Western victory over Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the collective West will not be able to defeat Russia in the conflict with Ukraine with all its might. He spoke about it on air. Happy TV.

Vučić ruled out a Western victory over Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine. He stressed that he was following the proposals for negotiations between the two countries from the Arab colleagues. The politician suggested that a truce between the parties is also in the interests of US President Joe Biden, “who wants to get a second mandate.”

Related materials:

“It would be best if some kind of truce was reached as soon as possible,” Vučić stressed.

The Serbian leader also admitted that if Biden took part in ending the conflict in Ukraine, then “most of humanity would give him recognition for this, the economy would instantly flourish, it would bring such optimism to the world, and our salaries and pensions would grow faster.” everything would have been different, energy prices would have fallen sharply, everything would have been different.”

Formerly Vucic declaredthat the defeat of Ukraine in the conflict with Russia will mean the loss of the collective West, including NATO. He expressed concern about the current direction of the conflict and allowed some lines to be breached that would lead to catastrophe on the part of Russia or Ukraine.