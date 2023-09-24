Serbia will never recognize Kosovo’s independence, despite any pressure. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced this on September 24 during a press conference.

He also indicated that during the Kosovo police operation, three Serbs were killed, two from sniper weapons. Two more were seriously injured, the head of state added.

“Everything that has happened has strengthened my belief that we will never recognize the independence of Kosovo. You can do whatever you want, we will never recognize the independence of Kosovo,” Vucic said.

According to the Kosovo Ministry of Internal Affairs, on September 24 at about 2:40 local time (3:40 Moscow time) on a bridge near the village of Banska, two trucks without license plates blocked the entrance. The police who were sent there were attacked with hand grenades and grenade launchers. As a result of the shootout, two employees received bullet wounds and were taken to hospital in South Kosovska Mitrovica, one of them died.

Later in the morning of that day, the Serbian portal RTS reported that unknown armed people entered the Banj monastery of the Serbian Orthodox Church, located near Zvecan and Kosovska Mitrovica in Northern Kosovo.

Armed people entered the monastery in armored vehicles and destroyed the locked gates of the monastery. For safety reasons, the novices locked themselves in the monastery church. Police killed three attackers in the Banska area.

On the afternoon of September 24, the NATO contingent in Kosovo announced its readiness to take part in the operation of the Kosovo police in the north of the region.

A new round of aggravation of the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo began on May 26, when law enforcement agencies surrounded administrative buildings in the settlements of Zubin Potok, Zvecan and Leposavic with the aim of seizing them under the pretext of providing assistance to the elected mayors. The Serbs came to defend the buildings, resulting in over 50 people being injured.

In 2008, Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina declared independence from Serbia. According to the Serbian constitution, the territory of the unrecognized state is the autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija within the country. The Republic of Kosovo is not recognized by dozens of countries, including Russia.