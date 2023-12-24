Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that there will be no violent change of power in the state. His words on Sunday, December 24, are reported by the news agency Tanjug.

No matter what the opposition tries to do, there will be no violent change of power in the country, since in Serbia it is replaced by elections, the head of state indicated.

Serbia is a democratic country and will remain so in the future, Vucic added.

Following the results of the parliamentary elections, Vucic announced on December 18 that the ruling Serbian Progressive Party coalition had received an absolute majority in parliament – it gained more than 47% of the votes. Then the Serbian president noted that the coalition “Serbia must not stop” would receive at least 127 parliamentary seats out of 250. Also, according to him, at least 67 out of 120 seats in the parliament of the autonomous region would be received.

After this, in the center of Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, thousands of people blocked the central streets and surrounded government buildings demanding that the results of the last elections be cancelled. They accused the authorities of fraud, signature stuffing, bribery of voters and unfair competition. The organizers of the protests were exclusively pro-Western parties, which have been in opposition for many years.