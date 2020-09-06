Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and nation’s Protection Minister Aleksandr Vulin responded to the put up of the official consultant of the Russian Overseas Ministry Maria Zakharova, who had beforehand commented on the go to of the Serbian delegation led by the Serbian chief to Washington.

Vucic on the air of the TV channel RTV Pink mentioned that in america, he “refused to signal an settlement on the acquisition of costlier liquefied gasoline.” He expressed remorse that the Russian Federation doesn’t respect that Serbia is the one nation “that has not imposed sanctions in opposition to Russia”, in addition to the truth that “Serbia isn’t going to affix NATO” and “buys gasoline and weapons” from the Russian Federation. He advised that that is appreciated by the “prime management” of Russia.

The Serbian chief additionally known as Zakharova’s put up primitivism and mentioned that he “sat down on this chair to resolve Serbia’s issues and battle for its pursuits.” Vucic burdened that “if I needed to, I might stand, sit down, no matter”, and added that he doesn’t dream “neither about chairs, nor about” Primary Intuition. “

Serbian Protection Minister Aleksandr Vulin additionally commented on Zakharova’s put up, writes RIA News with regards to the Serbian navy division. In keeping with him, Vucic is the one statesman in Europe, “who refused to impose sanctions in opposition to Russia.” He famous that “the scale of an individual isn’t measured by the scale of the chair on which he sits.”

Earlier, the director of the Chancellery for Kosovo and Metohija beneath the Serbian authorities, Marko Djuric, additionally known as on Zakharova to be “ashamed” and “to not assault proud Serbia.” He added that the President of Serbia didn’t say a single unhealthy phrase in opposition to the Russian Federation “even at this place.”

Serbian media beforehand printed {a photograph} of Vucic sitting on a chair at a distance from Trump’s desk.

Maria Zakharova satirically wrote on Fb that “whoever you might be,” but when “you had been known as to the White Home, and the chair was positioned as when you had been beneath interrogation, sit down as in picture # 2”. The second picture, which Zakharova connected, is a screenshot of a body from the film “Primary Intuition” the place Sharon Stone sits together with her legs crossed.