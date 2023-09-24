Serbian President Vucic said Kosovo police killed three Serbs without cause.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that police officers from unrecognized Kosovo killed three Serbs for no reason during the operation. Two more, he said, were seriously injured, reports TASS.

“According to our information, three Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija were killed. Two of them were using sniper weapons from a long distance. There was no reason to kill them,” the Serbian leader said.

He said there was a possibility that a fourth person was killed, adding that two others were seriously injured.

Earlier, the NATO contingent in Kosovo (KFOR) expressed its readiness to support the operations of Kosovo security forces in the north of the region after an attack on local law enforcement officers by unknown assailants. “KFOR continues to closely monitor the situation in Bansko, its troops are present in the area and ready to respond if necessary,” the publication said.