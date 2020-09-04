Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic refused to recognize the independence of the partially recognized republic of Kosovo at the talks in Washington. Reported by TASS referring to TV Pink.

“President Vucic sharply rejected paragraph 10 (On the recognition of the independence of Kosovo – approx. “Lenta.ru”), clearly stated that this was unacceptable for Serbia, and said that he would behave in accordance with the Serbian constitution. Here we put an end, the question whether Vucic agrees or not does not exist, ”Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on the air of the channel.

Earlier it was reported that the heads of Serbia and Kosovo met at the talks in the United States. Aleksandar Vucic and Avdulah Hoti were supposed to discuss economic issues, but Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mali complained that all Belgrade proposals were met aggressively, and the economy was discussed less than it was stated.

The Republic of Kosovo is a partially recognized state on the Balkan Peninsula. Its separation from Serbia became known in 2008. The country’s independence is currently recognized by about a hundred countries, including 22 of the 27 members of the European Union. Russia does not recognize the independence of Kosovo.