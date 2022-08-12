Serbian President Vucic refused to make promises on the issue of sanctions against Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić refused to make any promises on the issue of sanctions against Russia, but said he would try to maintain the current policy. His words lead RIA News.

Thus, the Serbian leader said that some politicians in the country, before the parliamentary elections on April 3 this year, spoke negatively about the sanctions, and “then they changed the record.”

“I do not promise anything, I only promise the people that we will protect our policy as much as we can. And this is my “as much as we can” than the oaths of everyone else in this country on the political stage who swear on books, blood and so on,” Vucic said.

Earlier, he commented on the information that a Russian military base is planned to be located on the territory of Serbia. According to him, the republic does not need to create bases on its territory and maintains military neutrality.