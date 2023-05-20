Vučić: intelligence agencies of the East warned of attempts to organize a color revolution in Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that intelligence services from the East warned him about attempts to organize and carry out a color revolution in the country. He spoke about this at a meeting with fellow citizens in Pancevo, transmits Sputnik Serbia.

He received appropriate warnings in the context of the Serbia Against Violence protests that were held in Serbia after two mass executions. Such actions Vučić called disgusting attempts to abuse grief. “As President of the Republic, I tell you – Serbia is fed up with your revolutions, the arrival of people under foreign influence, and the destruction of everything Serbian, our vital national interests,” he said.

Earlier, Aleksandar Vucic said that Serbia would not allow anyone to impose a decision on imposing sanctions and joining NATO. According to him, the citizens of Serbia should make the appropriate decision. “The people will decide, but they decided that we are a military-neutral country and we will protect our country ourselves!” – he said.