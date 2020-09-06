Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, on TV Pink, reacted to the submit of Russian International Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova on Fb concerning the go to of the Serbian delegation to america. He referred to as her publication primitivism. The phrases of the top of state are quoted on Sunday, September 6, TASS…

“The unconscious speaks most of all about an individual, most of all Maria Zakharova mentioned about herself, primitivism and ease converse most of all about her and about those that revealed it. I can’t discuss it, allow them to do it themselves, ”concluded Vucic, expressing remorse that Russia doesn’t worth Serbia as the one European nation that has refused to hitch the anti-Russian sanctions.

“They don’t respect that Serbia is a militarily impartial nation and isn’t going to hitch NATO, the one nation that buys gasoline and weapons from them, I can’t clarify another person’s primitivism,” mentioned Vucic.

Earlier, the director of the workplace for Kosovo and Metohija below the Serbian authorities, Marko Djuric, was additionally outraged by Zakharova’s publication.

We’re speaking a few submit wherein the official consultant of the Russian International Ministry made fun of assembly of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic with Donald Trump. The photograph reveals how the chair for Vucic was moved a substantial distance from the counterpart. “In the event you have been referred to as to the White Home, and the chair was positioned as in the event you have been below interrogation, sit down as in photograph # 2. Whoever you’re. Simply imagine me, ”Zakharova wrote, attaching a body from the film“ Fundamental Intuition ”with the well-known“ foot to foot ”scene.