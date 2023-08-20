Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has denied allegations of “sitting on two chairs”

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reacted to accusations of “sitting on two chairs” East and West. Writes about it RIA News.

The Serbian leader said that he and Serbia have their own “chair”, which should not be “shaken”. “I don’t need any of your chairs and none of us citizens of Serbia,” Vučić said, answering a journalist’s question.

Earlier it was reported that the leaders of the countries of the Balkan region and the EU will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The meeting will take place on Monday, August 21, in Athens, Greece.

IN broadcast Radio and Television of the Republic Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced his presence at the meeting. According to him, after visiting Budapest on August 19-20, he will travel to another place, where there will be representatives of the Western Balkans, the wider region and Brussels. He stressed that he was looking forward to this important meeting.

In early August, Vucic complained about the growing external pressure on Serbia and the Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina amid the armed conflict in Ukraine. According to him, the economic situation in the conditions of the conflict “with great political pressure is not easy.”