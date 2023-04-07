Vučić allowed the conflict in Ukraine to turn into a difficult trench struggle

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic suggested how the conflict in Ukraine would develop. About this he spoke out in an interview with RTS TV channel.

Vučić predicted the future of the conflict in Ukraine and allowed it to turn into a hard trench fight.

“The way things are, it looks like no one can win this war. <...> Everything has now turned into a hard trench fight,” he said.

In the same interview, Vučić talked about the growing pressure on Serbia over anti-Russian sanctions. “It will be worse, yes, there is pressure from outside and will be even stronger, especially in June,” he admitted.

In February, the Serbian leader gave a pessimistic outlook on the situation in Ukraine. In his opinion, peace in the country will not come soon.