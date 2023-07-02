The authorities of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo may provoke a new round of escalation against the background of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. This was announced on Sunday, July 2, by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on air TV Prva.

The offensive of Ukraine can occur in two directions: one – at Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) and the second, more ambitious – at Energodar, he suggested.

“I think they have prepared several dozen brigades and will break through the Russian defenses in that part [фронта]”, Vucic said.

Kyiv is seeking to showcase its military achievements to the West ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius in order to qualify for membership if successful, he said. Parallel to Ukrainian attempts at a counter-offensive, Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti will launch new crackdowns on local Serbs, Vučić suggested.

A new round of aggravation of the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo began on May 26, when law enforcement agencies surrounded administrative buildings in the settlements of Zubin Potok, Zvecan and Leposavich with the aim of seizing them under the pretext of helping elected mayors. The Serbs took to the defense of the buildings, as a result, more than 50 people were injured.

On June 19, protests were held in the city of Kosovska Mitrovica against the illegal actions of the self-proclaimed government of Kosovo. Several thousand people took part in the rally, they wanted to draw attention to the dramatic situation of ethnic Serbs living in the republic.

Later, on June 22, Vučić and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti held separate talks with EU Foreign and Security Policy Representative Josep Borrell, but declined to jointly discuss de-escalation in Kosovo.

In 2008, the Kosovo Albanian structures in Pristina declared independence from Serbia. According to the Serbian constitution, the territory of the unrecognized state is an autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija within the country. The Republic of Kosovo is not recognized by dozens of countries, including Russia.