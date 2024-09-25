Vucic: Liberators from Russia were not invited to the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was outraged by the fact that Russian representatives were not invited to the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. He said this during a conversation with journalists, reports RIA Novosti.

According to him, instead of Russians, “those who created” this concentration camp will be invited to the event.

“Those who liberated him, and these are the Russians, will not be invited. I assume that those who created this camp will be invited. Everything in our world is, how to say it, so as not to use my phrase “inverted and perverted”, very strange,” the Serbian president said.

