Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the agreement on the economic normalization of relations between the Serbian authorities and the self-proclaimed Kosovo was signed in Washington not for the sake of the election campaign of US President Donald Trump, but for a greater American presence in the region. RIA News…

We will remind, the agreement Vucic and the Prime Minister of unrecognized Kosovo Avdulah Hoti signed with the mediation of Trump.

“Everyone said that what was done in Washington was done for the sake of Donald Trump’s election campaign. As you can see, there is a whole American team of important, diligent and decent people who came and show, and this will definitely not be a big topic in the United States, that all this is not due to the elections, ”said Vucic, adding that this is, first of all , because of the idea that the States were present in the region and “helped us all to live normally“…

Earlier it was reported that the President of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, introduced Trump to the main Kosovo Albanian award – the Order of Freedom, and also invited him to Pristina.